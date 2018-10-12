A 24-year-old Sidney man was killed in a crash in Home Township, in Montcalm County on Saturday, October 6.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred about 5:03 a.m. on Wyman Rd, near North County Line Rd. The investigation showed that a 2004 Toyota Celica was southbound on Wyman Rd. near North County Line Rd. when the driver lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle then left the roadway and collided with trees along the roadway. The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed appeared to be a factor. It was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police identified the driver as Coty Allen Kent, 24, of Sidney. Funeral arrangements were set for Thursday, October 11, at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore.