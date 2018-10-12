The Cedar Springs Elementary schools held their PTO walkathon fundraiser last Friday, October 5, and raised over $44,000 to support students and teachers with various purchases throughout the year.

The PTO raised funds from local companies to sponsor t-shirts so that every student and staff member was given a free Red Hawk pride t-shirt. Students collected pledges from family and friends to try and beat classroom and building goals. Each grade had a winning classroom with the most pledges.

Each Elementary building walked for about 45 minutes. K–6th grade participated. The kindergartners ended up having their walkathon in the building due to the rain. The Red Flannel Court Members came and watched them parade around the building. The other grade levels held their walkathon outdoors.

All elementary buildings, along with the sponsors, raised over $44,000. Red Hawk raised $3,770.77; Cedar View raised $10,363.48; Beach raised $7,918.87; Cedar Trails raised $10,318.71; and sponsors contributed $11,650.

This money will go towards supporting teachers and students through PTO funded technology, playground equipment, books, and other purchases throughout the year.