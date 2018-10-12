Purple out game set for October 20

As the anniversary of the death of sweet Cora Gonzalez nears, both the Gonzalez family and Cedar Springs AYSO knew they wanted to do something to honor her memory.

Cora, 11, was the daughter of George and Cookie Gonzalez. She was hit by a car on October 6, 2017, and died from her injuries on October 25, 2017. The Gonzales family knew from the beginning they wanted to set up a special scholarship fund in Cora’s name. Cora was a giver and her family wanted to honor her by giving back. Cora was a gifted athlete, but her heart is what many remember best about her.

“Her spunk and love of life was evident all the time. Setting up a scholarship fund is a fantastic way for us to remember Cora while helping kids in her community be able to play soccer, a sport she loved,” said Cookie.

Cora was a member of Cedar Springs AYSO and they wanted to do something fun and special in her honor. The Purple Out day was an idea board member Michelle Tate came up with. “I just wanted to support the Gonzales family and I knew others would as well. It was an idea to celebrate the spirit of Cora with a fun day of fundraising for the scholarship fund.” The rest of the board felt it was a great idea. The thought of players donning their purple, Cora’s favorite color, while playing the game she loved so much was a perfect fit.”

The Gonzales family along with Cedar Springs AYSO would like to invite our community to the 1st Annual Purple Out games to benefit the Cora Gonzales Memorial Scholarship fund on Saturday, October 20. Almost all of the AYSO games are home that Saturday so it is a perfect day to hold the event. All AYSO players will be wearing purple soccer socks with their uniforms to show their support. Neighboring regions are invited to join in as well, even if they don’t have games in Cedar Springs that day.

This is an all-day, free event at Boomer Park on Ritchie Ave. “Our first game starts at 9 a.m., the last starts at 4 p.m. Mata’s Fun Foods will be joining us, we will have face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund. Come on out for some awesome soccer and fundraising for a good cause!” said Nozkowski.

If you are interested in donating items for the silent auction please contact Michelle at registrar902@gmail.com. If you would like to lend a hand throughout the day, please contact Anna at anozkowski@gmail.com.