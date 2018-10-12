It was the first Red Flannel Day for this cute little munchkin. Rylee Dines, just one-year-old, and her mom, Rita, had something special to celebrate—Rylee was born on Red Flannel Day last year! All dressed up in long johns and a granny cap, Rylee had a good time taking it all in.

Although it was a little wet at times, thousands of people still descended on Main Street and the surrounding area for the day and had a great time visiting the many shops, booths, food vendors, marketplace, lumberjack show, carnival rides, playing games, watching the parades and much more. Click here to see more Red Flannel photos.