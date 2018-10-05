First female sheriff for the County

There’s going to be a new sheriff in town.

Kent County announced last week that Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young has been appointed Sheriff to fill the unexpired term of Sheriff Larry Stelma who retires on Nov. 1, 2018.

Two individuals applied for the position: Undersheriff LaJoye-Young and Lt. Marc Burns. Kent County Chief Probate Judge David M. Murkowski chaired the statutorily mandated selection appointment committee and served along with Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus-Lyons. The committee’s decision was unanimous.

“The committee appreciates both candidates interest in the position and their commitment to law enforcement,” said Judge Murkowski. “Lt. Burns has served the Kent County Sheriff’s Department well and has an impressive resume,” Murkowski concluded.

“However, today it is an honor for the committee to appoint Undersheriff LaJoye-Young to the position of Kent County Sheriff. She possesses an unparalleled knowledge of the operation and procedures of the Sheriff’s Department, having worked in every division and served in every rank in the Department. Furthermore, the Undersheriff enjoys wide-based community support and commands the respect of every law enforcement agency across the state of Michigan and beyond. She has demonstrated throughout her career a great capacity and ability to lead and possesses an unwavering enthusiasm for the administration of justice. The fact Michelle LaJoye-Young will serve as the first female Sheriff for Kent County serves as the perfect exclamation point to a truly momentous day,” stated Murkowski.

LaJoye hired in as a corrections officer in December 1989; was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the records bureau in July 1994; promoted to Lieutenant in November 1999; promoted to Captain in January 2007; promoted to Chief Deputy in January 2011; and was promoted to Undersheriff in June 2015.

She also went to school while working for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. She attended the Grand Rapids Community College Police Academy; received her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University and Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan University. She graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2012.

Kent County Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young’s appointment to Sheriff will be effective Nov. 1, 2018.