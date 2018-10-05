A Howard City man has been arrested and police are seeking charges against two alleged accomplices in a string of suspicious fires and a break-in that occurred early Monday morning in Mecosta and Montcalm Counties.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff Office, the Morley Area Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located in northern Deerfield Township on Monday, October 1, at approximately 4:32 a.m. During the response several other fires were discovered in the immediate area. A total of three structure fires were found to have occurred in Deerfield Township, Mecosta County. There was also a fire and a break-in that took place in northern Montcalm County at the same time that the Mecosta County fires were happening.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the Montcalm incidents occurred in Reynolds and Winfield Townships.

Multiple surrounding fire departments responded to the fires, including, Lakeview Fire, Mecosta Twp. Fire, Morton Twp. Fire, Big Rapids Twp. Fire, Big Rapids Department of Public Safety Fire Division, Big Prairie fire in Newaygo County, and Maple Valley Fire in Montcalm county.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was also notified and the Mecosta County Fire Investigation Team was also requested and responded. There were no reported injuries and all of the structures were unoccupied.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit also responded and investigated the Montcalm County fire.

The investigation revealed that around 4 a.m. on 10-1-18 the three suspects drove to the locations, gained entry into the buildings, and purposely started all four fires. They also attempted to break into a residence where the owner was asleep. The resident awoke to the sound of the door being kicked in. He yelled at the suspects who then fled from the scene.

A joint investigation led to the identification of three suspects involved in these incidents. Those involved include an 18-year-old female from Morley; a 20-year-old male from Howard City; and a 32-year-old from Howard City. The 32-year-old was arrested for an outstanding warrant while warrants are being sought for the other two suspects.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that saw anything suspicious to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or tips@mecostacounty.org, or call the Lakeview Post at 989-352-9444.