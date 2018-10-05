Shirts must be ordered by this Friday, Oct. 5

Would you like to show your support of the Solon Fire Department and breast cancer awareness at the same time? You’ll need to act fast to get in on it.

Solon Fire Department is wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Shirts are being sold for $15.00 each with $7.00 per shirt to be donated to the Susan G Komen foundation.

Orders with payment (cash only) can be placed at the Solon Fire station thru October 5, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 2305 Nineteen Mile Road NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319.

Shirts can be picked up at the station after 10-12-18.