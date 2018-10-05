The 74th annual Red Flannel Queen’s Scholarship Pageant took place this past Saturday, September 29, at Cedar Springs High School, where seven young ladies competed to be the next Red Flannel Queen.

Judges for the evening chose Zoe Castor, daughter of David and Terrie Castor as the 2018 Red Flannel Queen, and her two court members are Harlow Hovarter, daughter of Will Hovarter and Raelene Davis, and Alyssa Washington, daughter of Steve and Joy Washington. Castor was also voted as Miss Congeniality by the other contestants.

The circus-themed event was started with an exciting opening number that included flips, light up hula hoops, ribbons, and confetti, which was thrown by the “ringmaster” for the evening, the returning Master of Ceremonies, David Stuart Jr., a teacher at Cedar Springs High School. Assisting him for the evening was the 2008 Red Flannel Queen Breeann Ovokaitys Gibson.

The seven talented contestants competed in a one-on-one interview with the judges before the pageant, and onstage they answered a question about the Red Flannel Festival in a business outfit of their choice as well as having a spontaneous conversation with the MC while wearing a lovely evening dress. Another highlight of the evening was when hostess Breeann Ovokaitys Gibson interviewed the 2018 Grand Marshals, Bob and Betty Truesdale.

“I am so happy with how this year’s pageant went,” remarked Pageant Director Kaleigh Goehler. “Every year we have a great group of contestants participate in the pageant but the seven young ladies this year were an exceptional group! They worked hard and had fun doing it. More than ever I am so thankful I’m not a judge because choosing three of these seven was no easy task. I am so excited for our new Queen and Court. They are going to have a phenomenal year! The parents of all of our contestants should be very proud.”

Next year will mark the 75th Queen’s pageant and will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2018.

If you have not yet donated to the Queen scholarship fund, there is still time.

The Scholarship Committee’s goal is to raise $5,000 for the Queen, and $2,500 for each of the two court members. If you would like to contribute, you can donate online through Paypal at redflannelfestival.org, or you can send a check or money order to Red Flannel Queen Scholarship Fund, PO box 43, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Every contribution helps! Donations of $100 or more earns the donor two free passes to the Red Flannel Queen pageant. Donations are accepted through June 30, 2019 for the 2018 Queen and court. All contributions are tax deductible.