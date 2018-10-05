Mitchell Aron Hanes, 62, of Sand Lake, passed away on September 27, 2018 at home. He was born on November 2, 1955 to Grant and Pride (Brisbin) Hanes in Grant, Michigan. He graduated Tri-County High School in 1974. Mitchell worked as a heavy Equipment Operator until his retirement. He was a member of the Sand Lake Eagles and the Sons of the American Legion. Mitchell is survived by his children: Gabe (Nicole) Hanes of Cedar Springs, Christy (Simon Flores) Hanes of Kalamazoo; two grandsons: Brice Hanes, Taggart Hanes; two brothers: Mark (Kris) Hanes of Howard City, Kevin Hanes of Sand Lake. He was preceded in death by his mother Pride Hanes, son Tagart Brian Hanes, brother Mike Hanes, and sister Shelly Hanes. Graveside services were held on Monday, October 1, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the Crandell Cemetery, Sand Lake, Michigan. Memorials are suggested to the Heartland Hospice or to the family for funeral expenses.