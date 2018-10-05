Michael J. Maslowski, age 64, of Cedar Springs, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his home. Michael was born August 24, 1954 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Albert and Patricia (Anderson) Maslowski. He was a hardworking man, jack of all trades and provider for his family. He was very compassionate and kind and a godly and devoted Christian. Surviving are his wife, Barbara (White); children, Chad (Angie) Stoken, Sherri (Matt) Kemp, Brenda White, Mike (Kayleigh) Maslowski, Dwayne White, Mark White; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Victoria Shepard, Deb (Tom) Duffy. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family will greet friends Sunday, October 7 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

