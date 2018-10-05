Elna O. Johnson, age 100, of Cedar Springs, died Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Green Acres of Standale. Mrs. Johnson was born March 21, 1918 in Greenville, Michigan, the daughter of Elmer and Minnie (Bauman) Wilkinson. She enjoyed the outdoors, her garden and working hard on the farm. She loved music and played the dulcimer and harmonica until age 100. She welcomed everyone and always had a cup of coffee and sweets ready to enjoy. She was a longtime member of Courtland-Oakfield United Methodist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Joyce (Richard) Kastas; son-in-law, Jim Idziak; grandchildren, Robert (Paula) Johnson, Tim (Kathy Kay) Johnson, Kathy (Ken) Coleman, Cheryl Kastas, James (Tiffany) Idziak, Amy (Tony) Domanski, Jill Idziak; 9 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kate, Logan, Daniel, Adrian, Walker, Vivian, Tony, and Tommy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley; son, Robert Johnson; daughter, Judy Idziak; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. The family greeted friends Monday, October 1 at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. The service was held Tuesday 11:00 am at Courtland – Oakfield United Methodist Church with viewing one hour before. Pastor Kim DeLong officiating. Interment Courtland Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Kent County.

