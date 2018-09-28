Mary B. Averill, age 86, of Cedar Springs, crossed over into Heaven on Friday, September 21, 2018 at her home. Mrs. Averill was born one of sixteen children on September 5, 1932 in Grant, Michigan the daughter of Harold and Gertrude (Noppert) Inman. She enjoyed the outdoors and traveling to different states with her husband. She loved her family and siblings and working puzzles and Friday music nights. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack on July 29, 2018. Surviving are her children, Jeff Averill, Colleen Connolly, Michelle (Nace) Emmorey; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson. A graveside service was held Wednesday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Coral Cemetery. Chaplain Stephen Shick officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.