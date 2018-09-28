Lisa A. “Gert” Bradley, age 58, of Sand Lake, died Saturday, September 22, 2018 at her home along with her loving companion, James Cole Jr. Lisa was born December 27, 1959 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Annette (Mercer) DeVries. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed antiquing, painting and restoring old furniture. She worked at Kaleidoscope of Times in Greenville. She loved being a grammy and was a devoted mother and daughter. Surviving are her children, Samantha Huntley, Aimee (Justin) McWilliams, Mykel (Kayla Shaver) Bradley, Shanda (Scott) VerHey, Jessica (Mike Moore) Cole, Erica (Scott Smedberg) Cole, Hunter Cole; grandchildren, Alexis, Tucker, Bryson, Koda, Aaria, Odin; mother, Annette DeVries; brother, Todd (Jody) DeVries; sister, Laura (Case) Kasper. She was preceded in death by her father and husband, Stephen Bradley. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 29 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Cole Farm, 16515 Kingston Avenue, Sand Lake. Pastors Tommy Turner and Inga Whittemore officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Kent County.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.