James R. “JimBob” Cole Jr. age 54 of Sand Lake, died Saturday September 22, 2018 at his home along with his loving companion, Lisa Bradley and faithful dog, Callie. Jimmy was born December 16, 1963 in Greenville, Michigan the son of James and Gloria (Ostrander) Cole Sr. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, antiquing, farming, being a papa and watching over his mother. Surviving are his children, Shanda (Scott) VerHey, Jessica (Mike Moore) Cole, Erica (Scott Smedberg) Cole, Hunter Cole, Samantha Huntley, Aimee (Justin) McWilliams, Mykel (Kayla Shaver) Bradley; grandchildren, Alexis, Tucker, Bryson, Koda, Aaria, Odin; mother, Gloria Cole; brothers, Jon (Sandy) Cole, Dave (Dawn) Cole. He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 29 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 pm at the Cole Farm, 16515 Kingston Avenue, Sand Lake. Pastors Tommy Turner and Inga Whittemore officiating. Interment Trufant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Kent County.

