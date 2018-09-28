Irena L. Lutz, age 84, of Cedar Springs, slipped quietly into the presence of her savior Jesus Christ early on the morning of Saturday, September 22, 2018. Irena was born October 14, 1933 in Hulbert Michigan to Edward and Irene (Peacock) Sissell. She graduated from Hulbert High School in 1950 accepting a position as a waitress/hostess in the Del Mar Restaurant in Sault Ste. Marie. It wasn’t long, however, that the young man who had been pursuing her, won her heart: Charles D Lutz and Irena started dating in 1950 and were married December 1, 1953. Soon she found herself moving from her small town as she followed her husband, who did his tour of duty during the Korean conflict. From Arizona, to Montana and eventually back to Michigan where she and Charles would become parents of twin boys; David and Dennis. Irena as a wife and homemaker was organized, which not only kept her home supplied but eventually led to work with her sister Beverly for a time, in the fledgling computer industry. Being the oldest of eight, Irena and Charles, often found their home a base for her brothers and sisters; many times finding one of the “kids” staying with them as they made their way toward new horizons. Having been familiar with caring for intellectually disabled individuals, due to her parents influence as well as having an affinity for their needs, she opened, owned and operated an adult foster care home for many years, even after her own two boys were in college, then married with families of their own. Irena cared for a variety of individuals in their home. She worked to serve people who otherwise may have been in a far different situation. Eventually retiring, she and Charles simply moved around the corner where their lives were filled with extended family and all the activities this time of life brings, including many winters away from the snow of Michigan. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Cedar Springs, for over 35 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Charles; children David and Susan Lutz, Dennis and Cindy Lutz; brothers Arnold and Donna Sissell, Joseph and Dee Sissell; sisters Evelyn Lutz, Beverly and Ken Blow and Hilda and Gary Aho; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Helen Plank and Barbara Stokes. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Cedar Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church, 233 S. Main, Cedar Springs, MI 49319.

