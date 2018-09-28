Helen M. Hyrns, age 89, of Sand Lake, died Sunday, September 23, 2018. Mrs. Hyrns was born May 6, 1929 in Cedar Springs, Michigan the daughter of Fred and Lola (Baldwin) Adams. Helen loved her family and many friends. She enjoyed dancing, the holidays, travel and adventure, and was very crafty. She was famous for all of her great food. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Benjamin Hyrns in 2004. Surviving are her children, Steven (Catherine) Hyrns, Susan (William) Bryant; grandchildren, Kamie (Stephen) McGuire, Jason (Michelle) Hyrns, Benjamin (Jennifer) Hyrns, Lindsey (Matthew) Baczewski, Zebulon (Janell) Bryant; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Verburg. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Edith Hudson, Blythe Becker, Gladys Grzesiak, Lela Schultz, Betty Goller. The family deeply appreciates the love and care provided by The Brook in Cedar Springs. Visitation was held Thursday, September 27 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. Chaplain Madelyn Thompson officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sand Lake Fire Department or the BKH Jr. Care Fund for great-grandson, Benjamin Hyrns.

