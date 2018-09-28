By Judy Reed

The Solon Township Fire Department was called to the scene of a mobile home fire at 17551 Algoma Avenue, near Fisk’s Knob on Friday, September 21, about 9:55 a.m.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Paige, firefighters reported flames and heavy smoke coming from the north end of the structure when they arrived. “They had it knocked down within about 10 minutes, and it was totally out within a half hour,” he said.

Assisting Solon at the scene was Algoma, Sand Lake, and Kent City Fire Departments.

Paige said that the owner was at a neighbor’s home directly behind the mobile home when they spotted the flames. No one was in the mobile home at the time.

Paige said that an investigation was done, and the fire appeared to start in the living room, but the cause was undetermined. He said that the owners were staying with other family members.