Cindy Marie McCord, age 52, of Trufant passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 surrounded by her family. Cindy was born June 23, 1966 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Cindy was a Certified Nurse’s Aid at Metro Hospital. She then became a waitress and bartender at Clifford Lake Inn which quickly became her second home. Friends and family were Cindy’s passion in life. Each person she met was touched by a special light that lit up any room. With a real zest for life, Cindy loved to garden, ride her motorcycle, browse antique shops, go camping with her husband and children, and chat with friends and family. Throughout her legacy, she always had a positive outlook on life. Her signature gifts of joy and optimism were shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around that will never be forgotten. Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Brandon; children, Molly (Nicholas) Gurski, Garrett (Matraca) McCord, Mallorie McCord, Morgan (Bryan) Hammis; grandchildren, Mason and Oliver; parents, James and Barbara Dahnke; brothers, Jack Heimler and Craig Boyer; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Rose; brothers-in-law, Tim and Terry McCord. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, October 5, 2018 at 7:00 pm at the Impact Church, 1069 Lincoln Lake Ave. SE, Lowell.

