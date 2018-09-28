Charles Melvin McKee, born October 23, 1940 in Alma and resident of Sand Lake, passed into the arms of his Lord & Savior on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the age of 77. Charlie was a happy-go-lucky, fun, loving person that hugged everyone. He was in his glory when surrounded by family and friends telling some of his famous stories. He also loved the auctions. Charlie is survived by his wife and soul mate of 47 years, Reta; sons, Mike (Diane) and Tony; daughters, Rhonda K. (Eugene), Brenda, Rhonda L. (Chuck) and Marti (Jeff); mother-in-law, Martha; brother-in-law, Jerry; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Max) and Joyce; brothers, Don (Joan) and Walt (Deb); sisters, Jeanette (Glendon) and Tamie (Brad); 33 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and several very close friends as well as auctioneers & auction companions. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene; parents; father-in-law; brother-in-law; sister-in-law; nephew; and a special friend. A Celebration of Life for Charlie will be held on Sunday, October 7, 2018 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the McKee family home located at 15750 Pine Lake Ave., Sand Lake, MI 49343. Hurst Funeral Home is serving the family, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.hurstfh.com.

Arrangements by Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville