By Judy Reed

Pink week starts October 1 for Cedar Springs High School sports, and all the money raised during Pink Week from the fall sports teams will be donated to The Cure Starts Now (donate2csn.org/brison), the Ricker family foundation set up in Brison Ricker’s memory.

Brison, 16, the son of Kim and Brian Ricker, was a junior at Cedar Springs High School when he died on December 23, 2017, after a two-year battle with a rare and deadly childhood brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). He was diagnosed with the disease as a freshman, when he began to have headaches and blurred vision after the soccer season ended. He had played on the Varsity team that fall, along with 10 other freshmen, and had been named offensive player of the year.

There are seven seniors on this year’s soccer team and four of them have played together since they were six years old. But they are missing one: Brison. It would’ve been his senior year.

“The four years of high school for these senior players has been extremely challenging, not only from starting out playing against players that were 3-4 years older than them but for playing without their friend Brison,” said Barb Dreyer, a spokesperson for Team Rickerstrong. “They all play for him, every game, knowing how much he loved the game of soccer and keep his competitive spirit alive on the field.”

On September 22 of this year the team all wore gold socks to show support for Childhood Cancer Awareness month, where they beat Fremont 8-0 (a mercy) with 13-plus minutes left on the clock. On October 4, the team will play the “Rickerstrong game,” a game started their sophomore year as a fundraiser for the Ricker family while Brison was battling cancer. This year they will honor Brison’s memory as their missing, but never forgotten, teammate.

“The seniors watched not only our community support their team during Brison’s battle but many neighboring communities as well. We would have away games at other schools and the opposing teams we be holding raffles or hand us money they collected to help the Rickers. At Comstock Park, their team had shirts made for our players in Brison’s honor and took up a collection at the game and presented it to Brison himself. It was very touching to see other teams supporting Brison in his fight. These are the memories these seniors will leave CSHS with and they will never forget Brison’s #1.”