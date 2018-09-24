Holds family hostage

by Judy Reed

Three people are dead and a family is heartbroken after a tragic series of events that led to a man killing his in-laws and later himself on Saturday, September 22.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Lynn Huntley, 33, took her two children, ages 4 and 2, and went to stay with her mother Lisa Bradley, 58, and Lisa’s longtime boyfriend, James Cole, 54, in Spencer Township, after a domestic assault a week ago involving her husband, Bruce Edward Huntley, 33.

Huntley was booked into the Kent County jail by Wyoming Police on a domestic violence charge on Sunday, September 16. His bond was set at 10 percent of $10,000, and he bonded out on Monday, September 17.

Early Saturday morning, September 22, Bruce Huntley broke into his in-laws’ home at 10036 Rooksby, in Spencer Township, and shot and killed both James Cole and Lisa Bradley, and then kidnapped his wife and two children and took them back to their apartment at 4222 Stonebridge Road, SW, in the City of Wyoming.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence on Rooksby, just east of Wickert, at 11:37 a.m. Saturday, September September 22, on a well-being check, after an acquaintance of the couple went to the home but did not receive a response after knocking. When police arrived, they found Bradley and Cole, both dead of gunshot wounds.

When the Kent County Sheriff’s Office realized the wife and children were missing, they immediately contacted the Wyoming Department of Public Safety and asked them to check at the suspect’s apartment. Lisa Bradley’s vehicle was located at the apartment and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety assembled their Tactical Team. Contact was made with Samantha Huntley, who confirmed she was in the apartment with her husband and two children and was being held against her will. Negotiators with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, with assistance from the Grandville Police Department, negotiated the release of Samantha and the two children.

The police were at Ramblewood apartments for hours trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Bruce Huntley. But he had threatened to commit suicide and refused to come out. The standoff ended early Sunday morning, about 12:15 a.m., when the Tactical Unit entered the apartment and confirmed Huntley was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On September 24, the Kent County Medical Examiners Officer conducted autopsies and determined Lisa Bradley’s and James Cole’s manner of death is homicide from a gunshot wound.

Bruce Huntley’s death was ruled a suicide from a gunshot wound.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, Grandville Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department, and LIFE Tactical Medics.

A gofundme account has been set up for Samantha Huntley to help with funeral expenses and everyday costs. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/samantha-huntley-and-kids to contribute.