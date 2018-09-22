A woman who embezzled money from several townships in Montcalm County while serving as sexton of their cemeteries has pled no contest to one count of embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000—a felony punishable by up to five years on prison.

Donna Goodsell, 60, of Fenwick, entered the plea on July 31.

Goodsell’s next scheduled court appearance is a restitution hearing on October 10, 2018. At that hearing, the court will calculate the amount of money that Goodsell must repay to the townships that she worked for.

Goodsell’s duties included the sale of plots, maintenance, opening and closing of gravesites, and contracting for the setting of headstone footings. Goodsell allegedly did not properly forward all of the funds she received from residents to the respective Townships.

Sheriff Williams requests that citizens who purchased cemetery plots in the Evergreen Township, Day Township, or Bushnell Township cemeteries during 2012 to 2017 contact their township hall to verify that their transaction was properly documented. Evergreen township (989) 831-9043; Day township (989) 287-2247; and Bushnell township (989) 248-3349.