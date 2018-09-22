The Cedar Springs Fire Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call by a passing motorist on Monday, September 17, about noon, on a vehicle that was found in the swampy area where 17 Mile crosses Cedar Creek.

On arrival, authorities found the vehicle down a steep embankment on the south side of the road, on the east side of the creek. The vehicle had been traveling west on 17 Mile and had veered south off the roadway, just before the bridge.

According to Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser, the driver, a man in his 50s, may have had a medical emergency that caused him to drive off the roadway. He was transported to the hospital by Rockford Ambulance.