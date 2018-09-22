Ed and Gail Prentice of Cedar Springs recently vacationed with Ken and Carolyn Hubbell from Hastings. They travelled from Idaho to Yellowstone to the Oregon coast during September and took a Post with them.

“We enjoyed Idaho’s Shoshone Falls, the Tetons, Crater of the Moon Park, and the Oregon shore. We travelled 2,644 miles in 10 days,” said Gail.

Thanks so much for taking us with you!

