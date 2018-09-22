web analytics

Categorized | Featured, News

Post travels to Yellowstone, Oregon coast

Posted on 22 September 2018. Tags: ,

Ed and Gail Prentice of Cedar Springs recently vacationed in Yellowstone National Park. (Supplied)

Ed and Gail Prentice of Cedar Springs recently vacationed with Ken and Carolyn Hubbell from Hastings. They travelled from Idaho to Yellowstone to the Oregon coast during September and took a Post with them. 

“We enjoyed Idaho’s Shoshone Falls, the Tetons, Crater of the Moon Park, and the Oregon shore. We travelled 2,644 miles in 10 days,” said Gail.

Thanks so much for taking us with you! 

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

This post was written by:

- who has written 14435 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Ensley Team Five Star Realty
Kent Theatre
Cedar Car Co

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!