by Judy Reed

A standoff in the City of Wyoming ended early Sunday morning when police entered the apartment at 12:15 a.m. to find the male suspect in two murders in Spencer Township had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The police had been at Ramblewood apartments for hours, trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

The ordeal began after two people were found dead inside their home in rural Spencer Township Saturday.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the residence, located on Rooksby, just east of Wickert, at 11:37 a.m. Saturday, September September 22, on a well-being check, after an acquaintance of the couple went to the home but did not receive a response after knocking. Police found a man and wife deceased inside the home.

Shortly after arriving on scene, investigtors developed a possible suspect living in an apartment in the 4200 block of Stonebridge SW, in the City of Wyoming. Wyoming Police tried to make contact with the suspect, who refused to come out of the apartment. WYPD then began negotiations with the suspect.

Once the Wyoming Police Department had established communication with the possible suspect inside the apartment on Stonebridge SW, it was determined that there were 3 hostages inside who were identified as the suspect’s wife and two children, ages 4 and 2. The three hostages were later released and spoke with investigators.

The names of the victims and suspect have not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing, and the man who died early Sunday is considered to be the prime suspect in the murders in Spencer Township. Police have not yet revealed how they died. More info will be released once family has been notified.