

Are you looking for a way to help out your community? The City of Cedar Springs is seeking community members for two different boards.

The City is looking for a new Planning Commission Member. The Planning Commission currently has one vacant seat. The Planning Commission is a volunteer board and they generally meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The board consists of eight members of the community and the Mayor. The Planning Commission helps shape the future of land use and business development in the City of Cedar Springs. The input from the commission provides citizens the opportunity to have an input on the decisions that will shape the community for many years to come. All eligible individuals must be 18+ years old, a city resident, and fill out the application online at http://dev.cityofcedarsprings.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/boards-and-commissions-application.pdf. Please email applications to manager@cityofcedarsprings.org or drop them off at City Hall. City Manager and the Mayor will review applications and make their suggestion to the City Council for appointment to the Planning Commission. Application deadline for the vacant position will be October 3, 2018.

The City of Cedar Springs is also looking for qualified members of the community to serve on the Downtown Development Board. The DDA currently has one vacant seat. The DDA generally meets once per quarter on the last Monday of January, April, July, and November at noon. The board of 9 members consists of a minimum of one resident of the district, the Mayor, and the board must maintain a majority of members with ownership or business interest in property in the district. The basic purpose of the DDA is to reestablish and maintain the vitality of the Central Business District. Basic components of the plan include parking, commercial development, and building renovation. All eligible individuals must be 18+ year old, a resident of the district or an individual with ownership or business interest in property in the district, and fill out the application online at http://dev.cityofcedarsprings.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/boards-and-commissions-application.pdf. Please email applications to manager@cityofcedarsprings.org or drop them off at City Hall. City Manager and the Mayor will review applications and make their suggestion to the City Council for appointment to the Planning Commission. Application deadline for the vacant position will be October 3, 2018.