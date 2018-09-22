It’s that time of year again, when the city of Grand Rapids is transformed into an open playing field where artists and venues will vie for a combination of Public Vote and Juried Awards totaling $500,000.

Nancy Crabbs, of Cedar Springs, entered her photograph “The Slide,” the third installment in her Light Series. Taken from an airplane at 37,000 feet, she captures light in movement. You can check it out at The Bob, 20 Monroe Ave. Two other Cedar Springs residents also entered works: Andrea Lucas and Mark Del Covell. Check them out at ArtPrize.org.

Round one voting began Wednesday, September 19, and will close September 29 at 11:59 p.m. The public vote final 20 and independent awards will be announced September 30 at 1 p.m., and the round two voting then begins at 2 p.m. Round two voting closes October 4 at 11:59 p.m. with awards October 5.