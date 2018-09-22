web analytics

ArtPrize 10 voting begins

Posted on 22 September 2018. Tags: ,

This photograph by Nancy Crabbs, which depicts movement of light, is at The Bob.

It’s that time of year again, when the city of Grand Rapids is transformed into an open playing field where artists and venues will vie for a combination of Public Vote and Juried Awards totaling $500,000. 

Nancy Crabbs, of Cedar Springs, entered her photograph “The Slide,” the third installment in her Light Series. Taken from an airplane at 37,000 feet, she captures light in movement. You can check it out at The Bob, 20 Monroe Ave. Two other Cedar Springs residents also entered works: Andrea Lucas and Mark Del Covell. Check them out at ArtPrize.org.

Round one voting began Wednesday, September 19, and will close September 29 at 11:59 p.m. The public vote final 20 and independent awards will be announced September 30 at 1 p.m., and the round two voting then begins at 2 p.m. Round two voting closes October 4 at 11:59 p.m. with awards October 5.

This post was written by:

- who has written 14435 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Kent Theatre
Cedar Car Co
Ensley Team Five Star Realty
Advertising Rates Brochure

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!