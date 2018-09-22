Coming to the Cedar Springs Library in October is a display of counted cross-stitch created by local retired teacher Marge Clark. Every three months the library displays works by local artists. On display starting October 1 will be two pieces by Mrs. Clark. The first piece is a 24” x 31” work titled “Winter Skaters.” The second is a 17” x 21” piece titled “Grandchildren.”

Marge Clark was born in Grand Rapids 92 years ago and has called Cedar Springs home for most of her life. She started sewing as a young girl, making many of her own clothes, and has continued throughout her life. She is a graduate of Michigan State University (bachelors degree) and Central Michigan University (masters degree). She married Jack Clark in 1946 and together they have four children – Marilyn, Barb, Nancy and Mark. Mrs. Clark taught kindergarten for most of her working life, starting at the White Creek country school and continuing at Beach Elementary, until her retirement in 1986. She started working on counted cross-stitch while she was still teaching and continued for many years. After retirement she and Jack traveled extensively until his passing.

Marge is truly an institution in Cedar Springs. We hope you will find time to stop in and view her artwork.