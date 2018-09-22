web analytics

Adopt-A-Highway cleanup starts Saturday

Volunteers  will  soon  be  scouring  the  roadsides  looking  for  trash  during  the  year’s  final  Adopt-A-Highway  pickup.  Thousands  of  volunteers  in  the  popular  Michigan  Department  of  Transportation  (MDOT)  program  will  be  picking  up  litter  along  highway  roadsides  from  Saturday,  Sept.  22,  through  Sunday,  Sept.  30.  

There  are  three  scheduled  Adopt-A-Highway  pickups  each  year:  one  each  in  the  spring,  summer  and  fall.  Volunteers  in  Michigan  have  been  participating  in  the  program  since  1990.  Every  year,  Adopt-A-Highway  volunteers  collect  65,000  to  70,000  bags  of  trash.  The  popular  program  has  grown  to  involve  more  than  2,800  groups  cleaning  6,300  miles  of  highway.  

Motorists  should  be  on  the  lookout  beginning  Saturday  for  volunteers  wearing  high-visibility,  yellow-green  safety  vests.  MDOT  provides  free  vests  and  trash  bags,  and  arranges  to  haul  away  the  trash.  

Volunteers  include  members  of  civic  groups,  businesses  and  families.  Crew  members  have  to  be  at  least  12  years  old  and  each  group  must  number  at  least  three  people.  

Sections  of  highway  are  still  available  for  adoption.  Interested  groups  should  check  the  MDOT  Adopt-A-Highway  website www.michigan.gov/adoptahighwayfor  more  information  and  the  name  of  their  county’s  coordinator,  who  can  specify  available  roadsides.  Groups  are  asked  to  adopt  a  section  of  highway  for  at  leasttwo  years;  there  is  no  fee  to  participate.  Adopt-A-Highway  volunteer  groups  are  recognized  with  signs  bearing  a  group’s  name  posted  along  stretches  of  adopted  highway.  

Several  landfills  in  southwestern  Michigan  are  also  helping  the  Adopt-A-Highway  program.  Westside  Landfill  in  St.  Joseph  County,  C&C  Landfill  in  Calhoun  County,  Orchard  Hill  Landfill  in  Berrien  County,  Southeast  Berrien  County  Landfill  near  Niles,  and  Republic  Services  Gembrit  Circle  Transfer  Station  in  Kalamazoohave  all  agreed  to  accept  trash  generated  by  the  three  annual  AAH  pickups  at  no  charge.  In  exchange,  these  businesses  will  receive  a  sign  recognizing  their  support. 

