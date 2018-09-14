A Greenville woman died last Friday after a crash at the intersection of Northland Drive and 14 Mile Rd.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. September 7. A 2010 Ford Escape driven by Opal Fugitt, 74, of Greenville, was headed south on Northland Drive in the left hand turn lane to head east on 14 Mile, and a 2003 Honda CRV, driven by Joshua Lange, 28, of Cedar Springs, was headed northbound on Northland Drive, when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance with apparent broken bones. Mrs. Fugitt later died at the hospital.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor. Courtland Township Fire Department and Rockford Ambulance both assisted at the scene.

A new left turn light was recently installed at that intersection. The Post asked police whether Mrs. Fugitt had a green arrow to turn, but they said the crash itself and cause are still under investigation.