It’s Red Flannel time again, and the festival board is gearing up to celebrate their 79th event on the last weekend in September and first weekend in October with some new fun events to accompany the Red Flannel traditions.

This year the theme is “Step back in time” and the board opened up the logo and design to the art students at Cedar Springs High School. The board had over 150 entries. With help from the CSHS art teacher, they chose Haley VanHouton’s design.

“Step back in Time 79 came to life when we discovered several past festival pins and some merchandise,” explained Red Flannel Board member LoraLee Nauta. “What a great way to show how far the RFF and Cedar Springs Community has come with the changes of times and styles.”

They felt that VanHouton’s design captured that feeling. “Congratulations, Haley, you have done a great job representing the RFF & Cedar Springs, keeping up with the spirit and pride,” said Nauta.

Back by proper demand will be the Lumberjack Show, the Lumberjack Dinner at Cedar Springs High School on the night of the Queen Scholarship pageant, Bed Races, New Kids Zone, Food Trucks and more. Watch for brochures with a list of events, times & locations, as well as a schedule in the Post in two weeks.

The new “Kids Zone” will be on Sept. 29, 11:00 am -4:00 pm at the Grand Lodge. There will be a donut decorating contest, several games, and prizes. “We don’t want to tell you everything and ruin all the surprises!” said Nauta.

Also new this year is Board President Nancy Deyman, who took over the reins after former President Randy VanDuyn resigned in the spring.

Another new feature is the The Red Flannel office, which underwent a remodel and received an updated look this year.

Stop in for a visit and check out their new stuff. All merchandise is available for purchase. The new office hours are: Sept 4-22: Tues, Thurs, Fri. & Sat 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m, and Wed 3:00 pm-6:30 pm. Sept 23-Oct 5: Monday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. except Wednesday 2-6 p.m. Oct 6th – Festival day opens at 9:00 a.m. – until 5:00 p.m. They are also available by appointment.

“Nancy Deyman (President) and the entire Red Flannel Board would like to thank all volunteers, City council, and Sheriff dept. for helping us make this fun filled event happen. It takes a community to make this happen. So a big thank you to Cedar Springs,” they said.

Watch next week’s Post for updates on what events are happening over Red Flannel Days!