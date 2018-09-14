By Judy Reed

The City of Cedar Springs new sidewalk project began in earnest this week as construction workers removed some of the old sidewalks to make way for the new.

The sidewalk project mainly encompasses sidewalks on the east side of Main Street, for east-west access on parts of Beech, Ash, Cherry, Elm, Maple, and Oak Streets, and north south access on Grant, Park, Linda, and Ann Streets. A sidewalk from Cedar Springs Mobile Estates on 18 Mile Rd to Main Street is also included. Many of the sidewalks have been in place since the 1950s and are badly in need of repair. Other spots have no sidewalk at all.

The project is being made possible through a Community Development Block grant, and taxpayers will not be assessed on it. The initial estimate was $625,000, but according to City Manager Mike Womack, the project came in much less expensive at $468,000 after some minor adjustments.

“Some of that money will go toward a full time inspector from the engineers instead of part time inspections to guarantee quality work,” said Womack.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

You can access the plans for the project at https://cityofcedarsprings.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/CS-2018-Sidewalk-Combined-Plans.pdf.