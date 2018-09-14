The Blue Star Mothers Ottawa-North Kent Chapter 194 is doing a food and personal item drive for our military troops and K-9 troops. Donation drop boxes will be set up at various businesses in Cedar Springs from September 13-25.

Personal items needed for care packages for troops include lip balm; medicated food powder; shoe inserts; antibiotic itch ointment; muscle pain ointment; eye drops; eyeglass wipes; mouthwash; feminine hygiene products; shaving cream; disposable razors; body wash/soap; small packs of baby wipes; Q-tips; hand sanitizer; skin lotions; sunscreen lotion (in tube); non-aerosol insect repellant; and hand warmers.

Snacks needed include protein and granola bars; chips/pretzels; trail mix; popcorn; Cracker Jacks; hot chocolate; powdered drink mixes; powdered Gatorade; coffee/tea; coffee creamers; canned fruit (easy open container); individual servings of peanut butter; canned chicken/tuna; microwave food; beef jerky (no pork); Slim Jims; gum; candy. We can send chocolate this time of year.

Troops also enjoy dvds; crossword puzzles; small American flags; room fresheners; pencils/pen; small notepads.

Items needed for K9 troops include: collapsible nylon dog bowls; kongs (large); K9 shampoo (oatmeal); K9 heavy duty nail clippers; sleeping mats; K9 toothbrush and toothpaste; towels or wipes; and dog poop bags.

You can drop off items at Stein Brothers; Main Street Café; Cedar Springs Library; Cedar Chest; and Zain’s Party Store until September 25.

Blue Star Mothers are military mothers serving our military, veterans, and honoring our fallen, as well as being a support group for each other. The Ottawa-North Kent chapter meets at the American Legion Post 376 at 1469 Arthur St, in Marne, on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For more info on Blue Star Mothers call 616-885-6564; email ottawanorthkentbsm@yahoo.com; or visit their Facebook page Ottawa North Kent Blue Star MothersMi-194.