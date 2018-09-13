Pastor Dick Nichols

Cedar Creek Community Church

2969 14 Mile Road, Sparta

Over the course of time, as we plod through life, we often will wonder about the meaning of life. Young and old, we all encounter this in one form or another, because purpose should be and is an important aspect of living; something we purposely consider and express verbally or internally.

Jesus said, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10 King James translation).

We are all aware that time is passing and whether we use our time wisely or foolishly, when an hour or day of life is spent, we cannot get it back; when time is gone, it is gone forever. What then can you and I do to redeem the time as Paul states in Ephesians 5:16?

Recently I heard a comment about the life of a well-known man who had died, that “he left the world a better place for his having been here.” There is no doubt that individual was generous and kind, but I’m not certain how anyone can quantify a comment like that, because not all of us, in fact very few of us, will have the wealth that person had to share with others.

Life is a gift from God, and the purpose of life is to bring glory to God, that’s why we are here. “Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God” (1st Corinthians 10:31 King James).

The truth is that I am not able to add even one iota of glory to the divine glory of God himself, but what I can do, is ensure that what I do, is all to the glory of God, and none of my own. Whatever you do, big or small, little or much, do it all to the glory of God.

The glory of God is the opinion and impression of God that fits with how almighty and unlimited he is. When we do things to his glory, it will improve people’s impression of God, and show through love, joy, gentleness and goodness, his magnificence and not our own. The ultimate goal is to build up in others how great our God is, greater than human minds could ever understand.

How’s that for a purpose in life? Whether you’re young or old, whatever you do, whether you work or play, whatever you do, whether you read, speak, sing or preach, whatever you do, do all for the glory of God. That is yours and my purpose in life, to live our lives knowing Jesus as our Savior, living abundantly in God’s presence.

The apostle Paul wrote his letter to the Philippian church, while he was a prisoner for Christ in Rome, “According to my earnest expectation and my hope, that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but that with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life, or by death. For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21-22 King James).

Scripture makes very clear that whether we live or die or whatever we do, it should be to the glory of our Lord, remembering that little is much, if God is in it.