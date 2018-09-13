Red Pine Run 2018 to be held October 13

The Howard Christensen Nature Center is teaming up with the North Kent Service Center to do the Red Pine Run 2018, an event that will raise funds for both centers.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 13, at Howard Christensen Nature Center at 2 p.m. You can choose to do either the 5K walk/run or the 2.5K walk/run, while enjoying some of the best scenery in West Michigan. It will be a dog-friendly event, so you can bring your four-legged friend to do the walk/run if you wish.

Those who sign up by October 5 will receive a free t-shirt. The cost for the walk/run is $25 for non-members or $20 for members, with proceeds going to both HCNC and the NKSC to help keep them up and running (no pun intended).

It will be a fun-filled day with refreshments after the walk/run and booths to check out. It would be a great day to come out and check out the Nature Center and enjoy the fall beauty.

To sign up for the Red Pine Run 2018 or to get answers any questions you have, contact Sue Norton at (616) 443-6468 or go online and register at www.howardchristensen.org.