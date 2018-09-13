A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Oakland Township Wednesday.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Wednesday, September 12, at about 11:19 a.m. at the intersection of Wabasis Ave NE and Holmden Dr NE.

Police said that a minivan, driven by Marie Lorraine Meyer, 41, of Rockford, was making a left turn off Holmden Dr on to southbound Wabasis, when a northbound motorcycle struck the minivan.

The driver of the motorcycle, Brandon Alexander Gutierrez, 27, of Belding, sustained serious injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening. He was wearing a helmet.

Two minor passengers in the minivan sustained minor injuries and were sent to the hospital to be checked out. The driver of the minivan was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Rockford Ambulance, Oakfield and Courtland Fire Departments.