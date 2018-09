The Supervisor race in Courtland Township was a close one in the August 7 primary, with trustee Matt McConnon getting 457 votes to current Supervisor Mike Krygier’s 421—a difference of only 36 votes.

Krygier filed for a recount with Kent County, and the recount was held on Monday, September 10. According to Courtland Deputy Clerk Andrea VanSetters, the recall was successful and all the numbers matched the numbers they had on election day.