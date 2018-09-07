By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Board of Education interviewed five candidates Tuesday evening for the open board seat left by the recent resignation of secretary Brook Nichols.

The board took applications until Tuesday morning. The five who were interviewed included Tony Owens, Paul Stark, Mistie Bowser, Trent Gilmore, and James Halstead. The board then discussed the candidates and voted to offer the position to Gilmore.

Gilmore lives with his wife and children in Algoma Township. Two attend Cedar Springs Public Schools and another will start in a couple of years, according to his biography on the school’s website. Gilmore said his wife grew up in Cedar Springs and graduated from Cedar Springs Public Schools. He also said he grew up in an educational household because both his parents were teachers, and his father-in-law is also a teacher.

Gilmore works for Consumers Energy as Director of Revenue Operations. He is also experienced in labor relations, having managed in a union environment.

The board liked several things about him—the focus on students; that he seemed well-rounded; had expertise in financial matters; and good decision-making skills.

“I have a strong desire to help provide the best for the schools,” said Gilmore. “Quality education is the key to our children’s future. I wanted to help ensure a quality educational environment and opportunity for my kids and all the children in the Cedar Springs school district.”

He also said he would be willing to run as a write-in in the November election.