September is National Preparedness Month

Do you have a plan if you had to leave your home for an extended period of time due to a disaster? Do you know what to do if you have a house fire? What is your plan if the power goes out? The Emergency Preparedness Initiative of Kent is offering a free fun and educational expo for both kids and adults focused on keeping homes and families safe. Operation: Safe and Secure will be held Tuesday, September 18, from 4-8 p.m. at the DeltaPlex, 2500 Turner Ave NW in Walker.

Presentations include hands-on safety activities for all age groups, drones and the Fire Safety Trailer from the Grand Rapids Fire Department, Walker Fire Department’s ladder truck, American Red Cross presenting Disney’s Pillowcase Project, safety tips for people with disabilities, what to do in an active violence event, free refreshments, giveaways and much more. At the event, there will be vendors and presenters who will provide information on how the community can be better prepared against emergencies.

“Kent County has had many emergency situations and severe weather over the past few years,” said Jack Stewart, Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator. “We have seen tornadoes throughout the County in recent years, and we had a massive flooding incident in February that led to a State of Emergency declaration. House fires and accidents are regular occurrences. How you and your family respond in those initial moments can certainly mean the difference to avoid serious injury.”

The Emergency Preparedness Initiative of Kent (EPIK) is made of the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Kent County/Grand Rapids Emergency Management, Kent County’s Sheriff Department and Health Department, Grand Rapids’ Police and Fire Departments, Walker Fire Department, Kent ISD, Salvation Army, WOTV Operation Save a Life, E.S.C.A.P.E., neighborhood associations and others. “EPIK thanks the DeltaPlex and the partners involved for offering support and sponsorship,” said Leslie Montgomery-Bean of American Red Cross. “There has been a great amount of community involvement in the planning process. People who attend the event will gain information and ideas to be more prepared for emergencies and disaster that they may face at home or in their communities.”

“Operation: Safe and Secure is an ideal way for people to have fun and learn at the same time,” said Karla Black, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator of the Kent County Health Department. “Our involvement is just another way we collaborate with the many wonderful community partners who are dedicated to the safety and well-being of our families across the County.”