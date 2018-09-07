And 2018 Harvest Festival

Put your party hats on and get ready to celebrate Howard City’s 150th anniversary and the 2018 Harvest Festival September 14-16.

The festivities kick off with a fifties sock hop street dance contest on Friday, September 14 on Edgerton St from 8-11 p.m. The beer tent will also be open from 6-11 p.m.

Fun family activities will go on during the day Saturday, with a children’s parade, art tent, face painting, scarecrow make and take, inflatables, petting zoo, Super Smash Bros video tournament, bike race, car show, horseshoe tournament, grand parade, pizza eating contest, fireworks, and more. See a full schedule of events by visiting the Howard City website at www.howardcity.org.

Howard City’s 150th Anniversary Celebration will continue events throughout the year which can be viewed on Howard City website and the following face book page: https://www.facebook.com/Howard City-150th -Anniversary-Celebration.