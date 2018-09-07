Helen C. Tibbe, age 89. of Cedar Springs, died Monday, September 3, 2018 at Sanctuary of St. Mary’s, Grand Rapids. Mrs. Tibbe was born February 21, 1929 in Grant Township, Michigan the daughter of Andrew and Mary (VanWylen) DeVries. She was a longtime member of Pioneer Christian Reformed Church and was presently a member of the United Methodist Church, Cedar Springs. Surviving are her children, Nancy (Rick) Alberda, Randy (Sally) Tibbe, Gary (Teresa) Tibbe; daughter-in-law, Darla Tibbe; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Katherine Wolfsen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; son, Mike. The family greeted friends Wednesday, September 5 at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. The service was Thursday, September 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Cedar Springs with viewing at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Grant. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

