Severe thunderstorms and high winds that earlier this week hit the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan have resulted in temporary trail closures to allow time for evaluation and repair where needed, as well as to ensure the safety of trail users.

Trails throughout the northern Lower Peninsula were adversely affected by a storm that hit the area Tuesday and Wednesday. As a result, motorized and nonmotorized trail users likely will encounter downed trees and branches on the trails and should use caution on any open trail.

Department of Natural Resources crews and local trail sponsors are working to assess the damage, clear downed trees and determine whether more closures are needed.

Additional closures will be posted to the DNR’s website at michigan.gov/dnrclosures. Trail users are urged to use caution while enjoying trails during the cleanup process.

During the same storm, high winds caused up to 150 trees to fall along the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail in the area between Cadillac and the village of Leroy and in the area between Paris and Big Rapids. Visitors can expect temporary, intermittent closures between Cadillac and Big Rapids while the trees are cleared.

Two additional temporary closures along the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park in Osceola County just went into effect, too. One closure is located between Cleveland and Hibma roads, just north of Tustin, due to a failed culvert caused by significant trail erosion. The area is unsafe for travel and will be closed until a solution has been identified. The other closure will accommodate a surfacing project along 11.8 miles of trail between Reed City and Leroy and is slated for completion in early September.

“We are making every attempt to ensure public safety and to reopen these trails,” said Paul Yauk, the DNR’s state trails coordinator.

Questions about the trail closure may be directed to Scott Slavin, Cadillac Parks and Recreation Division District recreational trails specialist, at 231-878-9403 or slavins@michigan.gov.

Learn more about state trails opportunities at michigan.gov/dnrtrails.