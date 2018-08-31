When the Reeves family put an old tractor tire out in their front yard for flowers to grow in, they had no idea what was about to sprout.

“One day a small pumpkin or squash-like plant started to grow,” said CheriAnn Reeves, of the City of Cedar Springs. “We didn’t know what it was. We didn’t plant it; squash had never been planted in that spot before. We left it alone, and it just started getting bigger and bigger. Soon we discovered it was a crooked neck squash and it had started to take over the front yard. It crawled up the front walk and to the front door!” she said.

Their harvest has been bountiful. “My daughter Rabeka started handing them out to the neighbors because we had so much,” remarked CheriAnn. “We have had a few dinners and it is still going.”

CheriAnn reported to us earlier this week that storms had destroyed some of the plant, which now makes the tire visible again. We hope you still have some squash left!

If you have a nature photo you’d like to send us, please email it to news@cedarspringspost.com with some information about the photo, where it was taken, and your contact info. We will print as space allows.