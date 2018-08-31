Board seeks applicants to fill vacancy

By Judy Reed

If anyone knows what challenges the Cedar Springs Board of Education has faced over the last several years, it’s Brook Nichols. She served 14 years on the board—weathering both the good times and the bad—before resigning earlier this month to move closer to jobs and family. Her seat was up for vote again this November.

Nichols served two four year terms, and one six year term. “Being on the board was so much different than I thought it would be, but I learned a lot about myself, working with others and most importantly, I learned how much people in this community truly care about their students,” she told the Post. “Many things have changed over the 14 years I served on the school board and we have gone through some tough times and had to make difficult decisions, but I feel very optimistic about the future of CSPS and am excited to see what happens from here.” (See her entire letter to the community click here.)

The Board of Education is now looking for applicants to apply for her seat. The individual appointed will fill the vacant position through December 31, 2018 and will be replaced by the individual elected to the position (based upon the November 6, 2018 election results) on January 1, 2019.

Interested persons must submit a letter expressing interest in a board position and their qualifications for the position to the superintendent no later than Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Any person who has previously applied as a candidate must resubmit their qualifications to the superintendent by the deadline.

Following a review of the submitted materials, the board will identify a pool of candidates to interview. Not all interested persons for the board vacancy will be interviewed. The interviews will take place at a Special Meeting of the Board of Education open to the public. The date of this meeting is Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. See public notice on page 17 of our e-edition.