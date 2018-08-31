web analytics

MacGregor donates flag to library

(L to R) Carolyn Davis of Rotary, Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack, Library Director Donna Clark, Senator Peter MacGregor, and Louise King and Tony Owens, both of the Cedar Springs Library Board. Post photo by J. Reed.

By Judy Reed

In early July, Senator Peter MacGregor donated a State of Michigan flag to the Cedar Springs Library. On Wednesday, August 29, he donated another flag to the library—this one with the Cedar Springs Public Library’s logo on it.

When he was here previously, he had asked what the third flag pole was for, and Library Director Donna Clark explained that they’d like to get a flag with their logo on it. MacGregor said he could do it. “We had to complete the set,” he said.

“I was glad to do it,” he added. “If you need anything, all you need to do is ask,” he told Clark.

The flag was personally donated by MacGregor and his team. No taxpayer dollars went into the purchase.

