The Post travels to Finland

On July 26, the Post went on a Baltic Sea voyage with Virginia Engleman, of Sparta, and the Northview Seniors. “In Helsinki, Finland, I had my picture taken with the Post, and I had people asking me the location of Cedar Springs, Michigan,” she said.

Thanks for taking us with you, Virginia, and for making us famous!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

