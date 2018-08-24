If you get thirsty or run out of water while walking the White Pine Trail, you now have a convenient place to fill your water bottle.

The City of Cedar Springs recently installed a drinking fountain outside of the bathroom at staging area at the end of W. Maple Street.

“I don’t recall seeing another one to the south until you get to Riverside Park in GR and there isn’t one in Sand Lake,” said City Manager Mike Womack. “It will be a great opportunity for runners and bikers to fill their water bottles here in the City.”