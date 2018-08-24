New facility will house forensic laboratory, Sixth District Headquarters and Post

The Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget held a groundbreaking ceremony last week at the location for MSP’s new consolidated facility that will serve the greater Grand Rapids area.

The groundbreaking was held on Thursday, August 16, at 2290 4 Mile Rd NW. The new facility will be built on a previously undeveloped, 17-acre site centrally located in the city of Walker in Kent County. According to MSP, this site is ideally located to serve the public efficiently, and also allows for expansion opportunities in the future. When construction of this modern law enforcement facility is completed in the fall of 2020, it will house the MSP Grand Rapids Forensic Science Laboratory, Sixth District Headquarters and Rockford Post.

Constructing this new facility will bring three units together into a single, modern law enforcement facility, which will increase efficiency and decrease costs associated with maintaining and operating multiple aging facilities. Currently, the lab is located on Fuller Avenue near I-196. Sixth District Headquarters and the Rockford Post are located on Northland Drive in Rockford.

Buiding features include:

Approximately 100,000 square feet of space

Will house 130 employees

Separate public, employee and receiving areas (for evidence deliveries and pickups)

Emergency generator backup for the entire facility

Independent exhaust and ventilation systems will be installed to prevent cross-contamination of forensic evidence

Segregated plumbing systems for domestic and forensic lab waste

As part of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget’s commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, all materials and systems will be selected with the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system in mind.

The project was authorized by Public Act 241 of 2015, with a total cost of $57 million and is expected to be completed in 2020.