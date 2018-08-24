The Cedar Springs Public Library recently received a $1,500 LSTA (Library Services & Technology Act) Public Library Services Grant from the Library of Michigan. This summer quick grant enabled them to purchase supplies and materials necessary to do STEM programs and activities for children and teens. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“If you want to have a lot of fun, look up these thought-provoking ‘toys’ on youTube or online to get a sneak preview of how they work, then come on in to the Library and join us as we share Ozobot, Makey Makey, Dash Robot, Bloxels EDU Station, and Good Ole Botley, who has to get through an obstacle course through the Coding Kit you use to program,” said Library Director Donna Clark. “It’s all fun, creative and it will blow your mind. Teens and preschoolers who have played with the various robots and concepts were delighted and very engaged. Now it’s your turn!”