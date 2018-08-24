U.S. Air Force Airman Joseph P. Sherman

U.S. Air Force Airman Joseph P. Sherman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Sherman is the son of Robert and Lisetta Sherman of Cedar Springs, Mich. He is also the brother of Ashley Sherman.

Sherman is a 2015 graduate of Cedar Springs High School, Cedar Springs, Mich.